﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Bearish trend deepens in Indian pellet export market on winter production cuts by Chinese mills

Indian pellet exports market lapsed into a bearish trend over the past week with prices extending losses on further weakening of demand from China.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.