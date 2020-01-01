﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Another hike in local scrap purchase prices in Russia

Domestic scrap purchase prices have continued climbing in Russia, heated up by another upward movement in deal prices in the Turkish market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.