﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey's Kardemir opens billet sales after long break, then closes them

Turkish steelmaker Kardemir has opened and closed its local billet sales in the afternoon today, October 19.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.