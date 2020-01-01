﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Steady ex-CIS billet price rise confirmed in new deals

CIS-based billet exporters have been insisting on higher prices this week after the latest increase in scrap prices in Turkey last week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.