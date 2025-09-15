Kametstal doubles billet output at continuous casting machine No. 1

Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that its converter shop has exceeded expectations, setting new production records in 2025.

Record production levels

At Kametstal’s continuous casting machine No. 1 (CCM-1), billet output reached a record 16,159 mt in July this year, doubling the previous year’s monthly peak of 8,256 mt.

Over the first eight months of 2025, the plant produced 58,433 mt of premium billets, surpassing its entire 2024 annual volume by more than 5,000 mt.

Equipment modernization

As part of its steelmaking equipment upgrade program, Kametstal invested in reconstructing CCM-1, replacing frequency converters, cabling systems and software, resulting in smoother casting and a better pulling stand performance.