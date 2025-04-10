 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Kametstal completes reconstruction work at continuous casting machine No. 2

Thursday, 10 April 2025 12:14:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has completed the reconstruction work on the equipment of continuous billet casting machine No. 2.

The reconstruction works were carried out in two stages. Last year, the first, second and third streams of the machine were modernized, and recently modernization of the fourth, fifth and sixth streams was completed. Also, the machine’s automation system was replaced, enabling the company to stabilize the casting process and improve the quality of finished products.


Tags: Billet Semis Ukraine CIS Steelmaking 

