﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

SE Asian billet customers bid at below $700/mt CFR, limiting imports

Most buyers in Southeast Asia’s import billet market have lowered their bids to below $700/mt CFR

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.