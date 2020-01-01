﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Market waiting for more import billet deals in China to confirm further increase

Active Chinese billet purchases have supported price rises for imported material over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.