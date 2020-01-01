﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indonesia’s Dexin Steel hikes billet prices after sale to China during holiday

One of the major Southeast Asian billet exporters, Dexin Steel, based in Indonesia, has managed to conclude a deal to China early this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.