﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Further rise in ex-CIS billet prices doubtful due to rising supply, disturbance in Turkey

Sentiment among CIS-based billet exporters has weakened on Friday, October 22, following the collapse of the Chinese market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.