﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Following relatively high-priced deals to SE Asia, bids for import billet fall

Bid prices for imported billet in Asia have been seen at lower levels this week, following a few relatively high-priced deals done to the Philippines.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.