﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Iran billet prices lose ground due to developments in China

As expected, the reversal of the trend in the Chinese market in the second half of October, accompanied by the sharp drops in futures and spot prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.