﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet prices surge in latest tender amid better outlook in China

Indian billet exports have been strongly supported by rising prices and the positive outlook for demand in China.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.