﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet prices retreat, more tenders launched

Seeing lower bids in the import billet market in China, Indian mills have lowered their expectations for the next export sales.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.