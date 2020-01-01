﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-CIS billet prices under pressure from low demand, weak scrap market

Prices for ex-CIS billet prices have been under pressure this week as the majority of buyers have taken a wait-and-see ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.