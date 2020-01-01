﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

CIS-based billet sellers raise prices further after deals to different outlets

Prices for ex-CIS billet have increased further this week, following a number of deals done at higher levels to different outlets. 

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.