﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet prices rise in SE Asia as suppliers focus on higher-priced talks with China

The prices for imported billet will rise significantly in the next deals to Southeast Asia, market sources have told SteelOrbis

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.