﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Billet imports remain depressed in Turkey, export option still valid

Billet import talks remain scarce in Turkey as the buyers’ bids are far away from the sellers’ expectations.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.