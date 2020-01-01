﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

US plate prices tick upward

The US flat rolled steel market uptrend has continued, and domestic plate prices have risen as well.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.