﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkish coated steel prices indicate a downward correction

Due to low demand and uncertainties in the Turkish coated steel market, prices have seen a $10-50/mt downward correction since last week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.