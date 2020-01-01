﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkey increases local and export HRC prices once again

By the end of the week, domestic HRC prices in Turkey have settled at $1,070-1,100/mt ex-works, up by around $20/mt over a couple of days.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.