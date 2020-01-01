﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Slabs prices in Asia on the rise, following the flat steel trend

Though demand for import slabs has not improved over the past week in the Asian market, prices have continued to go up.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.