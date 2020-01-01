﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Severstal closes HRC export sales for Jan output with further deal price hike

Russia’s Severstal has recently sold out its remaining volume of January production for export.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.