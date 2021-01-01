﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Russia’s Severstal announces export offers for January production

One of the key Russia-based hot-rolled coil (HRC) exporters Severstal has already started offering January production this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.