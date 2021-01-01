﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Russia close to being sold out for January HRC export volumes

Russian mills have been selling their January production hot-rolled coil (HRC) for export during the past couple of weeks and ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.