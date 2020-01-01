﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Turkish steel plate prices increase by by $70-100/mt

Prices have increased by $70-100/mt in the local Turkish plate market in the past two weeks.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.