﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local and import HRC prices rebound in Turkey

Turkish hot rolled coil (HRC) producers have attempted to increase their prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.