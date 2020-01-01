﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Import HRC pricing in Pakistan firm, buyers cautious

By the middle of March, all overseas traditional suppliers of hot rolled coil to Pakistan have issued their offers.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.