﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Import HRC prices for UAE decline in recent bookings

The recent weakness of the raw material and steel markets worldwide have affected sentiments in the hot rolled coil (HRC) market ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.