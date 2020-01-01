﻿
Fushun Special Steel raises stainless steel prices by $46/mt as of Feb 7

Fushun Special Steel has announced that as of February 7 its 1-3Cr13 stainless steel prices have increased by RMB 300/mt ($46.4/mt).

