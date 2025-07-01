China’s stainless steel exports up 10.36 percent in Jan-May 2025

In the January-May period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 718,000 mt and 2.1101 million mt, down 26.74 percent and up 10.36 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In May alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 125,100 mt and 436,300 mt, down 11.99 percent and down 2.56 percent month on month, while decreasing by 28.28 percent and declining by 4.66 percent year on year, respectively.

In May, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 311,300 mt, up 1.82 percent month on month, while increasing by 9.88 percent year on year. In the first five months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 1.3921 million mt, up 48.81 percent year on year.