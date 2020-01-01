﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices decline as bearish mood persists

Mainstream ex-China steel plate offer prices from mills have been heard at $900-930/mt FOB for August shipment as of today, Monday, June 21.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.