﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China plate prices move up amid better demand, more rises expected

Mainstream ex-China steel plate offer prices from mills have been heard at $860-875/mt FOB for June shipment as of today, Monday, April 26.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.