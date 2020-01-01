﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China plate offers edge down as local mood and outlook not very bright

Ex-China steel plate offer prices from mills have mostly been heard at $520/mt FOB as of October 19, edging down by $5/mt on average week on week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
19 Oct 20 Are US import HDG prices starting to trend up?
19 Oct 20 HRC export offers increase in Brazil
19 Oct 20 Indian integrated steel mills puts HRC exports on hold
19 Oct 20 Slab trading more active in Asia after suppliers provide discounts
19 Oct 20 Local Indian CRC prices strong amid good end-user appetite, limited HRC supplies

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt -1.32
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 1.6
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0.86
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 1.13
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HDG FOB China 0.79
HRC FOB Turkey -0.38
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -5.03
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0.8
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Scrap Index -0.01
China HRC export index 1.96
China CRC export index 3.31
Turkish HDG Index 0
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.