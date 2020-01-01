﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Competitive HRC pricing from Asian suppliers dampens mood in Turkey

The domestic and regular foreign HRC suppliers to the Turkish market have experienced a worsening of the general market sentiment this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.