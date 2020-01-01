﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Chinese HRC export prices rise rapidly, local prices hit new peak

Ex-China HRC offer prices have moved up sharply this week amid surging HRC futures prices and iron ore prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.