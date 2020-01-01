﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Chinese exporters hike CRC prices, but main focus still on HRC segment

Ex-China offer prices of cold rolled coil (CRC) have moved up amid the sharply rising trend in local CRC prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.