﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Bids for HRC from Vietnam hit and exceed $900/mt CFR

Prices for imported HRC in Vietnam have posted an increase this week amid higher bids from buyers due to improved sentiment ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.