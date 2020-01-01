﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal raises coil prices in EU for fourth time in April

Leading global steelmaker ArcelorMittal has raised its flat steel prices across Europe for the fourth time in April.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.