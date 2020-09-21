﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Steel Matters

September 21, 2020 – September 27, 2020 Weekly market report.. Banchero Costa

Weekly detailed analysis of world shipping freight markets for all major routes for September 21, 2020 – September 27, 2020

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
30 Sep 20 Arch Resources to pivot toward steel and metallurgical markets after court ...
30 Sep 20 Canadian railway carloadings decline 11.8 percent in July
30 Sep 20 US rebar imports down 12.7 percent in August
30 Sep 20 Bond financing of Chinese real estate firms hits historical high in Q3
30 Sep 20 Japan’s steel exports down one percent in January-August

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 8.17
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt -2.98
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt -0.61
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt -1.08
HRC FOB China, $/mt -0.97
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt -1.93
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HRC SS400 FOB China -0.48
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -7.82
Rebar FOB Turkey -1.08
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey -1.66
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -1.22
Turkish Scrap Index -1.51
China HRC export index -0.48
US (East Coast) HMS I/II scrap export index -1.24
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.