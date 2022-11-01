Latest freight rates from Banchero Costa - November 1, 2022

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 09:45:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The latest freight rate indications provided by Banchero Costa shipbrokers are presented below. All freight rate estimations are on FIO (free in/out) basis.

For any additional information or the latest quotations for different routes and cargo sizes, feel free to contact Banchero Costa shipbrokers.

Products:

- 30,000 mts from Black Sea ports (Yuzhniy or Odessa, with a loading rate of 8,000 mts per day)



to eastern Mediterranean ports (Egyptian ports, with a discharge rate of 4,500 mts per day) approx. $24.00/mt



to central Mediterranean ports (Tunisia, with a discharge rate of 2,500 mts per day) approx. $29.50/mt



to western Mediterranean ports (with a discharge rate of 5,000 mts per day) approx. $25.50/mt



- 35,000 mts from Turkish Mediterranean ports to Arabian Gulf (with a discharge rate of 5,000 mts per day) approx. $35.00/mt

Raw materials:

- 160,000 mts from Australia to China approx. $8.50/mt



- 160,000 mts from Brazil to China approx. $20.00/mt



- 160,000 mts from Brazil to northern Europe approx. $11.50/mt



- 50,000 mts from Venezuela to Turkey approx. $21.00/mt



- 50,000 mts from US Gulf to Turkey approx. $22.00/mt



- 50,000 mts from Rotterdam to Turkey approx. $17.00/mt



- 50,000 mts from Brazil to Singapore/Japan approx. $42.00/mt



- 50,000 mts from Black Sea to Rotterdam approx. $15.75/mt



