﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Steel Matters

October 5, 2020 – October 11, 2020 Weekly market report.. Banchero Costa

Weekly detailed analysis of world shipping freight markets for all major routes for October 5, 2020 – October 11, 2020

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
14 Oct 20 US CRC exports up 31.1 percent in August
14 Oct 20 US hot rolled bar imports down 4.0 percent in August
14 Oct 20 Peruvian rebar sales increase in July, showing strong post-Covid recovery
14 Oct 20 Euro area industrial output up 0.7 percent in August from July
14 Oct 20 Hyundai to produce electric vehicles in Singapore

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt -3.41
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt -1.99
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt -1.1
HRC FOB China, $/mt 1.95
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 1.48
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HRC SS400 FOB China 0
Iron ore (62%) CFR China 1.87
Rebar FOB Turkey -2.21
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey -2.77
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -1.6
Turkish Scrap Index -1.25
China HRC export index 0
US (East Coast) HMS I/II scrap export index -3.31
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.