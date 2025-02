Zhongnan Steel cuts longs output by 600,000 mt

Thursday, 27 February 2025 10:15:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Guangdong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Baowu Group Guangdong Zhongnan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has announced that as of February 7 it started maintenance work due to last for 52 days on its blast furnace No. 8 blast, with two bar production lines and one high-speed wire rod production line also being halted and upgraded, which will result in a shortfall of 600,000 mt in long steel output during the period.

