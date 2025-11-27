 |  Login 
Yukun Steel Group launches its upgraded facilities

Thursday, 27 November 2025 10:00:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On November 24, Yunnan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Yukun Steel Group fully launched its upgraded facilities following the implementation of its capacity replacement and upgrading project. The project was carried out over five years, with a total investment of RMB 23 billion ($3.2 billion).

The total project included two 1,200 cubic meters blast furnace, two 1,250 cubic meters blast furnaces, three 100 mt converters, one 120 mt converter and eight steel rolling lines. The project has capacities of 4.56 million mt of molten iron and 5.15 million mt of crude steel, which will realize an annual output value of over RMB 36 billion ($5.1 billion).


