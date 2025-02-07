 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Yongjin...

Yongjin expects 50.43-60.94% rise in net profit in 2024

Friday, 07 February 2025 09:38:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Zhejiang Province-based Chinese steelmaker Yongjin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Yongjin) has announced that its net profit for 2024 is expected to increase by 50.43-60.94 percent year on year to RMB 930-995 million ($130-139 million).

In 2024, Guangdong Yongjin’s 350,000 mt wide precision stainless steel sheet and strip transformation project and Zhejiang Yongjin’s 195,000 mt ultra-thin precision stainless steel sheet and strip project started production operations, exerting a positive impact on Yongjin’s performance.

Yongjin has precision cold rolled stainless steel sheets and strips as its core products, which are widely used in home appliances, electronics, medical devices and other fields.

Most Chinese steelmakers recorded significant decreases in net profit in the given year.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s Masteel expects increased net loss for 2024

07 Feb | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 6, 2025

06 Feb | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices remain stable

05 Feb | Flats and Slab

YFO Trading in Northern Cyprus aims to export products to Europe

05 Feb | Steel News

Global stainless steel output up 8.2 percent in Jan-Sept

05 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSL cut stainless steel volume growth forecast amid subdued exports

31 Jan | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 5, 2025

30 Jan | Flats and Slab

India’s JSL seeks scrapping of import duty on molybdenum ore in national budget for 2025-26

28 Jan | Steel News

EU’s AD duties on stainless HRC from three countries close to expiring

24 Jan | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 4, 2025

23 Jan | Flats and Slab