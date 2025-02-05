 |  Login 
YFO Trading in Northern Cyprus aims to export products to Europe

Wednesday, 05 February 2025 15:30:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Selen Sanal, board member of Turkey’s Stainless Industrialists and Businesspeople Association (PASİD), and Turkish businesswoman Deniz Boztepe have established YFO Trading to sell stainless steel products in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and eventually in Europe, according to an official release from the company.

Having entered a production area with welding and bending services, the two women entrepreneurs aim to increase the company’s production and to export its products to Europe, particularly to Southern Cyprus, in the coming period.

Ms. Sanal and Ms. Boztepe stated that, initially, YTG Trading will act as a retail trading hub and that in the near feature the company will add a laser cutting machine to its welding and bending services. As a result, it will be able to reach the domestic market more easily as well as supply its products and services to industries in need.

“Our main goal is to sell the products we import from Turkey here, as well as to produce the products the market needs. We would like to produce value-added products rather than buying and selling. The production within the scope of the Green Line Regulation in TRNC enables us to export products first to the Southern Cyprus and then to other countries,” Ms. Boztepe stated.


