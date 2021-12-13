Wuppermann to convert strip galvanizing process to carbon neutral by 2025

Monday, 13 December 2021 16:13:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based Wuppermann Group has stated that its production process for strip galvanizing will be 100 percent carbon neutral at all sites by 2025, through green electricity.

According to the statement, electricity-based strip galvanizing already saves more than 30 percent carbon compared to conventional galvanizing processes based on fossil fuels.

The company’s first measures have already been implemented. Since the beginning of this year, Wuppermann has been sourcing green electricity exclusively from hydropower at its production sites in Austria. The company’s Dutch site will switch completely to electricity from wind power from January 1, 2022. Wuppermann’s electricity supply contracts at the production sites in Hungary and Poland will be converted to carbon-free or green electricity, increasing the company’s advantage over European competitors.

Meanwhile, the company is also investing in its own power generation.

The company has an annual production capacity of approximately one million mt of strip galvanized steel.