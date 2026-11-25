On November 15, Hubei Province-based Chinese steelmaker Wuhan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (WISCO Limited) began a 150-day annual overhaul of its blast furnace No. 5.

The overhaul is expected to result in a shortfall of approximately 7,800 mt in daily hot metal output. During this period, production of bar and wire rod products and hot rolled products will be affected to some extent, while the specific impact has not yet been determined. The overhaul is estimated to negatively affect production capacity by approximately 1.17 million mt.