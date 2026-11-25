On November 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.08 million mt, decreasing by 3.2 percent compared to November 10, following a drop of 3.2 percent recorded in early November (November 1-10), as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of November 20, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, wire rod and rebar decreased by 1.8 percent, 1.4 percent, 6.6 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, while domestic inventory of medium steel plate remained stable, all compared to November 10.

In the given period, wire rod and rebar led the destocking effort, recording the largest declines in percentage and volume, respectively. Construction steel (rebar and wire rod) has been destocked at a relatively faster pace during the off-season. However, this does not mean that demand for them was strong. Rather the faster pace of destocking was more the result of low output combined with weak demand. Since demand for rebar and wire rod is likely to remain sluggish in the near future, it is not clear whether inventories of these products will continue to decline in the coming period.