Wire rod consumption in Mexico down 8.3 percent in May

Thursday, 01 August 2024 09:24:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of wire rod in Mexico decreased 8.3 percent in May, year-over-year, to 221,000 metric tons (mt). It is the third consecutive annual decline, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In the last 12 months, consumption decreased seven times and increased five times, in annual variation. So far in 2024, it increased 6.5 percent in January and 8.0 percent in February.

Production decreased 15.0 percent to 193,000 mt. It is the sixth consecutive annual decline. In the last 12 months, production decreased 10 times.

In the January-May period, consumption decreased 2.2 percent to 1.08 million mt, production decreased 9.1 percent to 991,000 mt.


